Still need your prom outfit? No you don’t, so how about donating it to Montgomery County’s giveaway

For the second year in a row, Montgomery County, Maryland’s, Department of Recreation will hold the “Praisner’s Prom Dress” giveaway event.

Is there a dress or suit in your closet that you haven’t worn in years? Maybe it doesn’t fit anymore or maybe you want to pare down your wardrobe.

You could clear out your closet and do good at the same time by donating your clothes so that a high school student can look amazing at prom.

After collecting gently used dresses, suits and accessories, the department will hold a “shopping” event at the Marilyn Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville on April 15. Students can select an outfit free of charge, and all they need is their student ID.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations on the dates listed below:

Feb. 4 and Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Germantown Community Recreation Center, 18905 Kingsview Road, Germantown

Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation Center, 4301 Willow Lane, Chevy Chase

Feb. 1 to March 15 at the Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center, 14906 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville

Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 11 and March 4 at the Potomac Community Recreation Center, 11315 Falls Road, Potomac