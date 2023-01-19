Montgomery Co. breaks ground on Randolph Road Community affordable housing development

Montgomery County, Maryland, broke ground Thursday on its largest-ever affordable housing development, the Randolph Road Community.

The 195-home development is being built with nonprofit affordable housing developer AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland.

“This is really important because we struggle with affordable housing,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

The development will be located near Veirs Mill Road where an old recreation center stands now. Demolition operations are beginning at the site.

“We’re just, we’re not just talking about affordable housing. We’re talking about deeply affordable housing,” said County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who represents the area where the development will be located.

She told WTOP that the homes will be great for people who work in Montgomery County but cannot afford to live there right now.

“Having projects like this, it’s absolutely significant to uplift communities,” Fani-González said.

Some homes will be available for rent, and some will be available for purchase. They should be complete in two years said Fani-González.

Last year, a state bond initiative, which provided $200,000 in funding for the project, said the project was expected to begin last year in July.

Eighty-five homes will be three- and four- bedroom homes for families, which are difficult to find in the county.