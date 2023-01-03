3 students charged with robbery after alleged assault at Montgomery Co. high school

Police in Rockville, Maryland, have charged three students, with robbery after an assault inside a bathroom at Richard Montgomery High School earlier this month involving students from another school.

Police in Rockville, Maryland, have charged three students, ages 14 and 15, with robbery after an assault inside a bathroom at Richard Montgomery High School earlier this month involving students from another school.

Police said they responded to Richard Montgomery on Jan. 13 for a report of an assault that happened inside the school. A student also later reported seeing a gun outside the school, which led to the school being placed on lockdown.

Police said the incident began after a number of students from Gaithersburg High School went inside Richard Montgomery High with help from the school’s students.

The Gaithersburg students were then led to one of the school’s bathrooms where several Richard Montgomery students robbed them, according to police.

The three teens police said were responsible have been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police said they are still investigating the allegation that a handgun was displayed outside the school later that afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-314-8938.