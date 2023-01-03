Live Radio
3 students charged with robbery after alleged assault at Montgomery Co. high school

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

January 27, 2023, 9:58 PM

Police in Rockville, Maryland, have charged three students, ages 14 and 15, with robbery after an assault inside a bathroom at Richard Montgomery High School earlier this month involving students from another school.

Police said they responded to Richard Montgomery on Jan. 13 for a report of an assault that happened inside the school. A student also later reported seeing a gun outside the school, which led to the school being placed on lockdown.

Police said the incident began after a number of students from Gaithersburg High School went inside Richard Montgomery High with help from the school’s students.

The Gaithersburg students were then led to one of the school’s bathrooms where several Richard Montgomery students robbed them, according to police.

The three teens police said were responsible have been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police said they are still investigating the allegation that a handgun was displayed outside the school later that afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-314-8938.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

