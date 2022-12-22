BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Victims in fatal Gaithersburg…

Victims in fatal Gaithersburg crash identified

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 22, 2022, 1:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County, Maryland, police have identified the victims involved in a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon.

Phillip Kwang Bon Uh, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene along Muddy Branch Road near King James Way. The second victim, his wife, was seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Officers said the driver remained at the collision site.

In a news conference on Wednesday, spokesperson and Montgomery County police officer Carlos Cortes said investigators were still trying to determine what happened leading up to the crash, such as whether the two were on a crosswalk when they were struck.

Anyone with information should contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

Below is a map of the location of the crash.

WTOP’s Hugh Garbrick contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up