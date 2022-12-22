Victims in fatal Gaithersburg crash identified

Montgomery County, Maryland have identified the victims hit by a car in a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon.

Montgomery County, Maryland, police have identified the victims involved in a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon.

Phillip Kwang Bon Uh, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene along Muddy Branch Road near King James Way. The second victim, his wife, was seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Officers said the driver remained at the collision site.

In a news conference on Wednesday, spokesperson and Montgomery County police officer Carlos Cortes said investigators were still trying to determine what happened leading up to the crash, such as whether the two were on a crosswalk when they were struck.

Anyone with information should contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

Below is a map of the location of the crash.

