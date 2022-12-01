1 dead, 1 injured after car hits pedestrians in Montgomery Co.

Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in Gaithersburg leaving one dead and the other injured, according to authorities.

Authorities in Montgomery County, Maryland, said one man died and a woman was injured after a vehicle hit them in the road around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver, who stayed on scene, struck the two while he was traveling southbound on Muddy Branch Road near King James Way in Gaithersburg, a Montgomery County police spokesperson said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the seriously injured woman was taken to a hospital. Officials have not provided an update on her injuries.

Police said Muddy Branch Road closed as a result of the crash and will remain closed until the crash investigation is finished.

During a news conference, Montgomery County Police Officer Carlos Cortes said that the “possibility exists that they [the pedestrians] were somewhat related.”

Investigators are still piecing together the events that led up to the crash, such as whether the two were on a crosswalk, which was nearby, when they were struck. Cortes also said the two pedestrians who were hit were “older adults” but did not share their ages or names.

Below is a map of the location of the crash.