1 dead, 1 injured after car hits pedestrians in Montgomery Co.

Authorities in Montgomery County, Maryland, said one man died and a woman was injured after a vehicle hit them in the road around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver, who stayed on scene, struck the two while he was traveling southbound on Muddy Branch Road near King James Way in Gaithersburg, a Montgomery County police spokesperson said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the seriously injured woman was taken to a hospital. Officials have not provided an update on her injuries.
Police said Muddy Branch Road closed as a result of the crash and will remain closed until the crash investigation is finished.
During a news conference, Montgomery County Police Officer Carlos Cortes said that the “possibility exists that they [the pedestrians] were somewhat related.”
Investigators are still piecing together the events that led up to the crash, such as whether the two were on a crosswalk, which was nearby, when they were struck. Cortes also said the two pedestrians who were hit were “older adults” but did not share their ages or names.
Below is a map of the location of the crash.