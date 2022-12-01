BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 1 dead, 1 injured…

1 dead, 1 injured after car hits pedestrians in Montgomery Co.

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

December 21, 2022, 6:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Authorities in Montgomery County, Maryland, said one man died and a woman was injured after a vehicle hit them in the road around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver, who stayed on scene, struck the two while he was traveling southbound on Muddy Branch Road near King James Way in Gaithersburg, a Montgomery County police spokesperson said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the seriously injured woman was taken to a hospital. Officials have not provided an update on her injuries.

Police said Muddy Branch Road closed as a result of the crash and will remain closed until the crash investigation is finished.

During a news conference, Montgomery County Police Officer Carlos Cortes said that the “possibility exists that they [the pedestrians] were somewhat related.”

Investigators are still piecing together the events that led up to the crash, such as whether the two were on a crosswalk, which was nearby, when they were struck. Cortes also said the two pedestrians who were hit were “older adults” but did not share their ages or names.

Below is a map of the location of the crash.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up