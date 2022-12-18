Tips to keep thieves from stealing from your shed

Multiple burglaries from sheds in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Saturday have prompted the Takoma Park Police Department to release a list of tips to prevent this from happening in your backyard.

Multiple burglaries from sheds in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Saturday have prompted the Takoma Park Police Department to release a list of tips to prevent this from happening in your backyard.

Police in Takoma Park responded to four separate reports of burglaries from sheds on Dec. 17, all of which took place on the 6800 block of Belford Drive and the 500 block of Belford Place. Investigations continue for all four incidents.

Tips from the police for deterring a burglary include the following:

Keep your shed maintained, inspecting it annually to make any necessary structural repairs and ensure adequate protection for the items stored inside. If you’re building a new shed, use products that resist termites and fungal decay.

inspecting it annually to make any necessary structural repairs and ensure adequate protection for the items stored inside. If you’re building a new shed, use products that resist termites and fungal decay. Remember to keep the shed locked with a strong padlock, and ensure the hardware surrounding the lock is sturdy enough to not easily be pried off.

with a strong padlock, and ensure the hardware surrounding the lock is sturdy enough to not easily be pried off. Cover windows with blinds or curtains. Consider using privacy-control window film or a glass frosting spray to obscure them.

Consider using privacy-control window film or a glass frosting spray to obscure them. Improve lighting. Use motion sensor lights to deter unwelcome visitors and provide adequate lighting for yourself at night.

Use motion sensor lights to deter unwelcome visitors and provide adequate lighting for yourself at night. Install sensors or an alarm. If your shed contains expensive items, you may want to install an alarm that can send immediate notifications to your phone. If you do not have a monitored home security system, a wireless sensor system is also an option for your shed.

Though a theft-proof shed does not exist, these precautions can prevent an unwanted situation, and police are urging homeowners to avoid taking chances with their property and safety.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the aforementioned shed burglaries to contact them at 301-270-1100.