Suspect in decade old American U. murder to be extradited

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 23, 2022, 3:09 PM

Montgomery County police announced that a suspect in the 2010 murder of American University accounting professor Sue Marcum was arrested in Mexico on Dec. 13.

Officers announced the extradition in a release Friday, adding that Jorge Rueda Landeros “had a personal and financial relationship with Marcum.”

“Rueda Landeros, of Northern Virginia, is currently awaiting extradition in Mexico City, where his extradition process was initiated,” the department said in a statement.

In 2010, Rueda Landeros fled to Mexico following the Oct. 25 murder of Marcum, 52, who was found dead in her home in Bethesda, Maryland. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Baltimore offices received information in December 2022 confirming that Rueda Landeros was likely in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

The FBI field office is coordinating with Mexico-based law enforcement officials to extradite Rueda Landeros back to the United States.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

