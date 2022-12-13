MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
New Montgomery Co. Public Schools app aims at mental health, crisis resources

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

December 13, 2022, 4:15 AM

Student Strong, a new student designed app offering mental health and crisis resources, is on the way to Montgomery County Public Schools students. The app includes safe reporting options for students who experienced sexual assault and harassment.

The idea for the app was brought up by three students who graduated from Montgomery Blair High School and were passionate about supporting victims returning to in-person learning in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Their goal was we need to make it possible for any student who experiences any form of sexual assault, harassment, violence to report it … and we’re going to empower them to do that with a tool that makes it feel safe and appropriate for them,” said Montgomery County School Board member Lynne Harris. “That’s what they did.”

The school system had already received a grant to create an app and students were ready with a prototype.

App users are anonymous unless they choose to report an incident. Users will also have access to information from national crisis services and organizations like the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, and The Trevor Project.

“I can tell you our families are asking for this all the time. The county has allowed resources to put wellness centers in all of our high schools,” said Chris Cram, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Public Schools.

He added that families and students especially need “access to mental health and wellness resources in a way unlike ever before.”

The app has received preapproval from the Apple Store to publish.

WTOP’s Michelle Basch contributed to this report.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

