Montgomery Co. animal adoption center waives fees through the end of the month

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

December 26, 2022, 5:00 PM

Looking for a furry friend? Help out a pet in need and add to your family. Montgomery County Animal Services will continue to waive adoption fees at its Adoption Center through Dec. 31.

Friends of Montgomery County Animals sponsored the “Home for the Holidays” special adoption fee-waiving, making it easier to help animals in need of a home now that adoption fees are $0 through the end of December.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared our plea, visited the adoption center, and adopted since the beginning of the holiday promotion,” adoption supervisor Faith Koleszar said. “We asked for help and our call was answered. We are so grateful for the support we received.”

The shelter said it is still full of animals, and the adoption fee is waived for all animals including birds, guinea pigs, rabbits, reptiles, cats and dogs.

The number of people coming in through the doors every day has doubled during the promotion, according to a news release from the county.

In total, people have adopted over 100 animals throughout the event, which began on Dec. 11. People interested in adopting can do so online or in person. Those choosing to adopt online need to schedule a time to visit the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

The shelter reopens on Tuesday for adoptions. Pets are waiting at the adoption center, located at 7315 Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood. The center is open six days a week and closed Wednesdays.

The adoption process can be started online by filling out the adoption questionnaire and emailing in the required documents.

See pictures and read descriptions of the pets — such as Shiloh, a cream-colored tabby, and Jefe, a white and tan American Staffordshire terrier — available for adoption here.

