BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Report: Cities in Md.…

Report: Cities in Md. and Va. among most generous in the country

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

December 26, 2022, 5:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

People in Silver Spring, Maryland, were definitely in the giving spirit this year.

The city came in at No. 3 on GoFundMe’s list of most generous cities in 2022. GoFundMe, a digital crowdfunding platform, compiles an annual end-of-the-year report that measures the amount of money people donate on the platform. Silver Spring also ranked third last year and took the No. 1 spot in 2020.

Alexandria, Bethesda and Rockville were also among the top 20 most charitable cities in 2022, coming in at No. 12, 17 and 20 respectively.

The list is based on the number of donations given per capita on GoFundMe and Classy, which is a GoFundMe affiliate. In its annual review, the crowdfunding platform said 28 million people have sent or received help this year, and altogether $25 billion were donated, with a donation made every second.

One popular cause this year was helping people impacted by the Ukraine war, with over $250 million raised.

This year also saw a 110% increase in fundraisers for baby formula and a 60% percent increase in fundraising for gas.

The most generous city in the country was Marietta, Georgia. The most giving state was Vermont with Virginia coming in at number 10.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up