Report: Cities in Md. and Va. among most generous in the country

Silver Spring, Maryland ranks third on GoFundMe's list of most generous cities in 2022. The city ranked third last year and first in 2020.

People in Silver Spring, Maryland, were definitely in the giving spirit this year.

The city came in at No. 3 on GoFundMe’s list of most generous cities in 2022. GoFundMe, a digital crowdfunding platform, compiles an annual end-of-the-year report that measures the amount of money people donate on the platform. Silver Spring also ranked third last year and took the No. 1 spot in 2020.

Alexandria, Bethesda and Rockville were also among the top 20 most charitable cities in 2022, coming in at No. 12, 17 and 20 respectively.

The list is based on the number of donations given per capita on GoFundMe and Classy, which is a GoFundMe affiliate. In its annual review, the crowdfunding platform said 28 million people have sent or received help this year, and altogether $25 billion were donated, with a donation made every second.

One popular cause this year was helping people impacted by the Ukraine war, with over $250 million raised.

This year also saw a 110% increase in fundraisers for baby formula and a 60% percent increase in fundraising for gas.

The most generous city in the country was Marietta, Georgia. The most giving state was Vermont with Virginia coming in at number 10.