2 dogs found dead after fire in Chevy Chase row house

Two dogs are dead after a large fire broke out at a row house in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon.
A spokesman for Montgomery County Fire said in a tweet, that the fire started on the 4800 block of Chevy Chase Drive near Hillandale Road just after 2:30 p.m.
Fire crews said they knocked down the fire in about 10 minutes. The family living in the row house was not home, although their dogs were.
The fire department said the dogs likely died after being trapped in the house filled with smoke.
No people were injured because of the fire, which caused about a quarter-million dollars worth of damage.
ICYMI (~240p 12/11) Chevy Chase Dr, off Hillandale Rd, Townhouse; Cause, combustibles too close to heat source (cardboard boxes on stove top) Damage ~$200K; 2 pet dogs died (home alone) likely overcome by smoke; human occupants were not home, neighbor called 911 https://t.co/t3ykUXguCg pic.twitter.com/OfrbhYg28b
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 12, 2022