2 dogs found dead after fire in Chevy Chase row house

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

December 12, 2022, 6:57 AM

Two dogs are dead after a large fire broke out at a row house in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman for Montgomery County Fire said in a tweet, that the fire started on the 4800 block of Chevy Chase Drive near Hillandale Road just after 2:30 p.m.

Fire crews said they knocked down the fire in about 10 minutes. The family living in the row house was not home, although their dogs were.

The fire department said the dogs likely died after being trapped in the house filled with smoke.

No people were injured because of the fire, which caused about a quarter-million dollars worth of damage.

