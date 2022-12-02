2 arrested in Takoma Park restaurant shooting

Two men have been arrested and charged in a shooting in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Sunday.

Two men have been arrested and charged in a shooting in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Sunday night.

Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez, 35, and Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez, 39, were arrested following a shooting at Barriles Restaurant and Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue.

Takoma Park police said in a release three people, including Rodriguez and Midence-Lopez, were involved in a verbal argument when security separated and escorted them out of the restaurant. Rodriguez returned with a firearm and shot the victim.

Officers found the person shot by Rodriguez inside the restaurant in critical condition from their gunshot wounds. They were transported to a hospital.

Midence-Lopez also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Rodriguez was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a fireman in the commission of a felony and second-degree assault. Midence-Lopez was charged with conspiracy to all of these charges as well, according to a news release.

Rodriguez and Midence-Lopez were taken to a local Montgomery County jail, police said.