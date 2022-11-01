WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Silver Spring man indicted on hit-and-run charges in May crosswalk crash

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

November 1, 2022, 10:14 AM

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man has been indicted on hit-and-run charges after police say he struck and seriously injured man in a crosswalk in May.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Davee Mannah Kromah, 22, on 10 counts related to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Included in the charges are felony hit-and-run and life-threatening injury resulting from driving a motor vehicle in a criminally negligent manner.

The crash occurred on May 5 shortly before 10 p.m., according to police.

Police say Kromah was driving north on Columbia Pike in a dark gray 2014 Ford Fusion when he ran a red light and struck the 19-year-old man who was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Columbia Pike and Prelude Drive.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers that responded to the scene found vehicle parts that they identified as belonging to a gray Ford Fusion and conducted a search of the surrounding area, police said.

Kromah’s damaged Ford Fusion was found on Heather Hollow Circle, close to Kromah’s home, and officers identified him as the possible driver, according to a news release from police.

Detectives interviewed Kromah and “discovered items of evidentiary value” that connected him to the hit-and-run, police said.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

