Montgomery College’s new center adds more learning opportunities to ‘East County’

A Maryland student’s dream of working as a nurse became one step closer to reality following an event that announced the opening date of Montgomery College’s East County Education Center.

During Wednesday’s presentation in Silver Spring — where school officials detailed plans to offer for-credit and noncredit classes at the new center — student Nneka Ndubisi met Anthony Stahl, the CEO of Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center.

Stahl handed Ndubisi — who doesn’t graduate until December 2023 — his card and told her to get in touch with him once she receives her associate degree in nursing.

The new center is the first step in Montgomery County’s expansion into ‘East County’ — which includes Burtonsville, Fairland, Briggs-Chaney and White Oak — and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year. It is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.