Md. mother indicted on manslaughter, child abuse charges in crash that killed 3-year-old

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

November 22, 2022, 8:17 PM

A Maryland mother has been indicted on several charges, including manslaughter and child abuse, after her daughter was killed in a crash.

Danshell Sade Jamillah Evon, 36, of Bryans Road, was arrested last Friday for the crash on May 12 that killed 3-year-old Dreamie Dior Jackson.

Montgomery County police said that Evon was driving at a “high rate of speed” on southbound Connecticut Avenue when she crashed into a Ford F-150 towing a utility trailer, which was trying to turn left from Atherton Drive onto northbound Connecticut Avenue.

The two occupants of the Ford and two 13-year-old children in Evon’s Kia had injuries that were not life-threatening.

In addition to manslaughter by vehicle and child abuse charges, Evon is also accused of child neglect and second-degree assault. She has been released on bond pending trial, a Montgomery County police news release said.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

