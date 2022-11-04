ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | DC Ward 3 candidates | Marylanders to vote on marijuana legalization
Hyattsville man arrested in Montgomery Co. mail theft

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

November 4, 2022, 6:42 PM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have arrested a man suspected of stealing mail in Silver Spring.

Police said officers spotted Shaheem Jerry Denson, 26, of Hyattsville, at around 5 a.m. Thursday standing in front of two USPS mail collection boxes and reaching into the collection box.

The mail box was in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, near the Silver Spring metro station, police said.

According to a news release, when police approached him, Denson started to walk away, discarding mail as well as a homemade device aimed to steal mail from the collection boxes.

Denson has been charged with mail theft and felony theft.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call 240-773-6870.

There have been a number of thefts from collection boxes in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties over the past year.

