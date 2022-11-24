Gold gun, gold getaway car: 2 arrested after armed robbery at Bethesda Row Apple store

A Prince George's County woman was arrested by Montgomery County police and charged with armed robbery in connection to an armed robbery an Apple store in Bethesda Row in October.

Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, was identified as the second suspect in the armed robbery, according to Montgomery County police. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, of Capitol Heights, was arrested earlier this month, according to police.

The Apple store robbery happened Oct. 22, at around 6 p.m.

Police said Jones went to the store on Bethesda Avenue, had a brief conversation with a store employee, then pulled out a semiautomatic handgun with a gold slide and extended magazine. Police said Jones forced the employee to give him electronic merchandise and then left the scene in a gold Cadillac.

Police said Jones was arrested Nov. 3 in Prince George’s County driving the gold Cadillac, and police said they found evidence of stolen items inside when they searched it.

Jones and Zigler were both taken to the Montgomery County central processing unit. Zigler was released on a $5,000 bond while Jones is being held without bond.