WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 3 men charged after…

3 men charged after Montgomery Co. chase ended with crash into a Metrobus

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

November 1, 2022, 2:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say three men who led police on a chase before crashing into the back of a Metrobus in Silver Spring on Monday have been charged with armed robbery and gun offenses.

The three men — identified as 18-year-old Natnael Akalu, of Silver Spring, 18-year-old Wesley Jose Nunez and 19-year-old Lorenzo Antonio Madrid, both of D.C. — remain hospitalized after the crash. Police said their injuries are not life-threatening, according a news release.

Police said the series of events leading to the crash began unfolding about 2:40 p.m. Monday when officers were called to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for an armed robbery. The victim told police the suspects in the robbery were driving a Toyota Sienna.

Officers spotted the minivan at the White Oak Shopping Center before it took off heading down Route 29 toward Georgia Avenue. Police initiated a pursuit, which lasted more than 4 miles, before the Toyota crashed into the back of a Metrobus on Georgia Avenue near Sligo Avenue. A Montgomery County police cruiser then crashed into the back of the Toyota.

Police said one of the men had to be extricated from the crashed vehicle. (Courtesy Chopper 4/Brad Freitas)

Two of the men were arrested right away. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue had to extricate the third suspect from the crashed vehicle.

All three were taken to the hospital with injuries that authorities said were not life-threatening. A WMATA spokeswoman said two people on board the bus were also taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not reported as serious.

No officers were hurt in the crash, police said.

During the arrests, officers found a 9 mm ghost gun with a Glock slide and 9 mm replica airsoft gun, police said.

Each of the three suspects has been charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony, possession of a handgun and other charges.

All three remained in the hospital as of Tuesday morning.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon plans new initiatives to tackle long-term sustainment costs

Army diving ‘headfirst’ into SBOMs to secure software supply chain

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

TSP funds made gains in October

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up