3 men charged after Montgomery Co. chase ended with crash into a Metrobus

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say three men who led police on a chase before crashing into the back of a Metrobus in Silver Spring on Monday have been charged with armed robbery and gun offenses.

The three men — identified as 18-year-old Natnael Akalu, of Silver Spring, 18-year-old Wesley Jose Nunez and 19-year-old Lorenzo Antonio Madrid, both of D.C. — remain hospitalized after the crash. Police said their injuries are not life-threatening, according a news release.

Police said the series of events leading to the crash began unfolding about 2:40 p.m. Monday when officers were called to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for an armed robbery. The victim told police the suspects in the robbery were driving a Toyota Sienna.

Officers spotted the minivan at the White Oak Shopping Center before it took off heading down Route 29 toward Georgia Avenue. Police initiated a pursuit, which lasted more than 4 miles, before the Toyota crashed into the back of a Metrobus on Georgia Avenue near Sligo Avenue. A Montgomery County police cruiser then crashed into the back of the Toyota.

Two of the men were arrested right away. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue had to extricate the third suspect from the crashed vehicle.

All three were taken to the hospital with injuries that authorities said were not life-threatening. A WMATA spokeswoman said two people on board the bus were also taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not reported as serious.

No officers were hurt in the crash, police said.

During the arrests, officers found a 9 mm ghost gun with a Glock slide and 9 mm replica airsoft gun, police said.

Each of the three suspects has been charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony, possession of a handgun and other charges.

All three remained in the hospital as of Tuesday morning.