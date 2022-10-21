RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU weighs Ukraine support | Syrian bombing general is face of Russian war | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
Top local chefs battle in a friendly competition — all to call attention to food insecurity

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

October 21, 2022, 6:14 PM

Top local chefs and mixologists in a friendly competition at Marriott’s Test kitchen in Bethesda, all to call attention to food insecurity in the area.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
Judges tallying up scores for the fun plates and drinks made of upcycled food at the event.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper


WTOP/Kyle Cooper
All the upcycled produce used during the event, meant to highlight what resources can be used for those in food deserts or experience hunger.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper


WTOP/Kyle Cooper
There was a friendly competition between some great local chefs and mixologists all for a great cause.

Working out of the test kitchen at Marriott International in Bethesda, Maryland, the pros used rescued produce for their drinks and dishes.

“It’s a great way for our chefs and partners to use their skills and talents, but it’s also inspiring about what’s possible in everybody’s kitchen,” said Jackie DeCarlo, chief executive officer of MANNA, a Montgomery county organization that works to eliminate hunger.

“We know that there’s enough food, especially if we recover perfectly edible healthy food from restaurants, from caterers, from farmer’s markets,” said DeCarlo.

The competition caps off a week of calling attention to food needs across the D.C. area, and was used as a forum to announce nine local organizations have been awarded more than $67,000 total from Montgomery County to continue their efforts of making sure people don’t go hungry.

They include AfriThrive, Clopper Mill Elementary School, First Alliance Church, Food and Friends, Kings and Priests Court, Mid County United Ministries, Rainbow Community Development Center, Small Things Matter, and The UpCounty Hub.

“We know that the pandemic exacerbated the problem of food insecurity in our community and that the challenges remain for many of our residents,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich in a news release. “I am pleased to see the wide range of organizations that are receiving grant funding to help further the important work they do in helping our neighbors feed their families.”

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

