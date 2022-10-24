RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine's allies
Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

October 24, 2022, 3:40 PM

Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program.

The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Forward — a company that builds tools that allow governments to “assist their communities at scale” — will work with the Silver Spring nonprofit Shepherd’s Table on initial outreach and marketing, to ensure that those who are most in need will know how to apply, the city said.

Forward will also provide application support, eligibility screening “and sending payments in a way that uses taxpayer dollars efficiently,” the city said.

Takoma Park households with an income of less than $50,000 are eligible for the direct cash assistance. To learn more, visit the City of Takoma Park’s website.

