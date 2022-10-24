Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of that city’s direct cash assistance program.

Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program.

The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Forward — a company that builds tools that allow governments to “assist their communities at scale” — will work with the Silver Spring nonprofit Shepherd’s Table on initial outreach and marketing, to ensure that those who are most in need will know how to apply, the city said.

Forward will also provide application support, eligibility screening “and sending payments in a way that uses taxpayer dollars efficiently,” the city said.

Takoma Park households with an income of less than $50,000 are eligible for the direct cash assistance. To learn more, visit the City of Takoma Park’s website.