Montgomery Co. teachers’ union files ‘unfair labor practice’ complaint over stymied negotiations

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

October 18, 2022, 6:28 PM

A teachers’ union in Montgomery County, Maryland, has filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the state’s largest school system, claiming it’s using “unlawful delay tactics” in negotiations.

County teachers rallied outside the school board offices in Rockville on Tuesday, ahead of a scheduled meeting with school leadership regarding talks for a new contract.

The county said the meeting is scheduled to “discuss items of mutual interest.”

The Montgomery County Education Association, which represents 14,000 teachers and school workers, has accused the school system of holding up the negotiation process.

The leadership of the Montgomery County Education Association said it wants to negotiate a “fair contract” with more transparency — including holding bargaining sessions that are open to its members.

In response, the school system issued a news release saying it’s committed to beginning negotiations, and that an unfair labor practice complaint could “possibly” lead to months of delays.

Montgomery County is also in contract negotiations with two other unions, including one that represents principals and school administrators.

Earlier this fall, Prince George’s County school officials finalized a new agreement with the Prince George’s County Educators’ Association, after the two sides had initially reached an impasse.

