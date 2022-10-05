Information sought on attempted kidnapping in Montgomery Co.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, said that two people tried to abduct a young woman in the Wheaton area.

It happened on Monday between 4:15 to 4:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place near Wheaton Regional Park.

The victims, who police described as a “juvenile female,” was walking when she saw a black 4-door sedan pull up behind her. One man got out of the car, approached and told her to get in the car. Police said the man grabbed the young woman’s arm, who refused and pulled her arm away. She then saw a second man in the car before she ran away.

Police say the man who got out of the car was 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build. He wore all-black clothing, including black gloves and a ski mask that covered his face. The man who stayed in the car was also wearing all-black clothing, a Montgomery County police news release said.

Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 240-775-5400.

Below is the area where it happened.