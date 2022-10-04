HURRICANE IAN: Frustration and desperation mount | Feds vow major aid | Ian remnants bring brisk winds, rain to DC region | Photos
Barricade prompts shelter in place in Montgomery Co.

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

October 4, 2022, 6:46 AM

Montgomery County police are asking people around Castle Boulevard and Castle Ridge Circle in the Fairland, Maryland area to shelter in place as they deal with an active barricade Tuesday morning.

The police tweeted that at 2:25 a.m. officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard.

The department sent out a tweet asking people to shelter in place just before 6 a.m.

Shiera Goff, a spokeswoman for the department, tells WTOP the suspect is a male but his age is unclear.

A map of the area is below:

