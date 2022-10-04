Barricade prompts shelter in place in Montgomery Co.

Montgomery County police are asking people around Castle Boulevard and Castle Ridge Circle to shelter in place.

The police tweeted that at 2:25 a.m. officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard.

The department sent out a tweet asking people to shelter in place just before 6 a.m.

Shiera Goff, a spokeswoman for the department, tells WTOP the suspect is a male but his age is unclear.

