Md. Catholic pastor suspended over sexual assault allegations

The pastor of a Catholic Church and school in Garrett Park, Maryland, has been suspended of his duties over allegations of sexual abuse of minors.

The priest serves at Holy Cross Catholic Church. WTOP is not identifying him because no charges have been filed.

A letter from the Archdiocese of Washington posted on the church’s website says the accusations of sexual abuse of minors date back decades, “prior to his ordination to the priesthood” and in another diocese. The pastor was ordained in 1991.

An email from the principal at Holy Cross Catholic School indicates the alleged abuse took place in Virginia. The accusations were first made to the Archdiocese of Arlington, the letter said, adding that parishioners who have any more information should contact the Alexandria police.

The Alexandria police say no charges have been filed.

The letter from the Archdiocese, signed by the Very Reverend Anthony Lickteig, said the priest is on administrative leave, and his priestly powers suspended, adding, “He is no longer at the rectory, pending a review of the allegations.”