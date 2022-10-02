RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin monitors drills of Russia's nuclear forces | Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians | Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception | Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden
2 women sexually assaulted in Montgomery Co. gym locker room

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 26, 2022, 5:58 PM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say there may be more victims after two women reported that they were sexually assaulted while showering at a gym.

On Wednesday, police arrested Samba Dieng, 18, of Silver Spring, on charges of second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense and two counts of second-degree assault.

The attack happened last Friday inside the L.A. Fitness gym locker room in the 11400 block on Rockville Pike in Bethesda, a Montgomery County police news release said.

Detectives believe that Dieng has been to several L.A. Fitness gyms throughout Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, and that there may be other victims.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 240-773-5050.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

