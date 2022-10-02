Police in Montgomery County say there may be more victims after two women reported that they were sexually assaulted while showering at a gym.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say there may be more victims after two women reported that they were sexually assaulted while showering at a gym.

On Wednesday, police arrested Samba Dieng, 18, of Silver Spring, on charges of second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense and two counts of second-degree assault.

The attack happened last Friday inside the L.A. Fitness gym locker room in the 11400 block on Rockville Pike in Bethesda, a Montgomery County police news release said.

Detectives believe that Dieng has been to several L.A. Fitness gyms throughout Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, and that there may be other victims.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 240-773-5050.