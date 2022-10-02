HURRICANE IAN: Frustration and desperation mount | Feds vow major aid | Ian remnants bring brisk winds, rain to DC region | Photos
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 2 sought in Montgomery…

2 sought in Montgomery County hardware store burglary

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 3, 2022, 11:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Maryland are looking for two men who they say are the suspects caught on video stealing from a hardware store in Montgomery County.

The theft at Strosniders Hardware store on Connecticut Avenue in Kensington happened on Sept. 16.

Surveillance video showed two people breaking glass and entering the store just after 3:30 a.m. The two then stole several tools before leaving. Montgomery County police arrived at the store 10 minutes later, following a report that the commercial alarm had been triggered.

Investigation revealed that the day before around 1:20 p.m., two men arrived at the store in a silver BMW. They entered the store separately, “scouted the store” before leaving, a Montgomery County police news release said.

One suspect is described as a man in his 60s with short white hair, a trimmed beard and glasses. He wore a blue T-shirt and dark-colored shoes. The other man is between 30 to 40 years old with black short hair and a beard. He wore black sunglasses, a gray Washington Nationals T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on what happened or the men should call Montgomery County police at 240-773-6710.

Below is video surveillance of the men and the break-in.

Below is the area where it happened.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSP funds lose more ground in September

Navy's innovation hub preps three new ideas to attract, fund small innovators

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

CISA aims to expand cyber defense service across fed agencies, potentially further

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up