2 sought in Montgomery County hardware store burglary

Police in Maryland are looking for two men who they say are the suspects caught on video stealing from a hardware store in Montgomery County.

Police in Maryland are looking for two men who they say are the suspects caught on video stealing from a hardware store in Montgomery County.

The theft at Strosniders Hardware store on Connecticut Avenue in Kensington happened on Sept. 16.

Surveillance video showed two people breaking glass and entering the store just after 3:30 a.m. The two then stole several tools before leaving. Montgomery County police arrived at the store 10 minutes later, following a report that the commercial alarm had been triggered.

Investigation revealed that the day before around 1:20 p.m., two men arrived at the store in a silver BMW. They entered the store separately, “scouted the store” before leaving, a Montgomery County police news release said.

One suspect is described as a man in his 60s with short white hair, a trimmed beard and glasses. He wore a blue T-shirt and dark-colored shoes. The other man is between 30 to 40 years old with black short hair and a beard. He wore black sunglasses, a gray Washington Nationals T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on what happened or the men should call Montgomery County police at 240-773-6710.

Below is video surveillance of the men and the break-in.

Below is the area where it happened.