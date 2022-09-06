HEALTH: Medicaid extensions for new moms grow | COVID-19 booster déjà vu | It’s Cholesterol Education Month | Why wastewater surveillance is more targeted
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police ID man killed…

Police ID man killed in one of two Montgomery County stabbings

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

September 6, 2022, 12:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police have identified the man killed in one of two separate stabbings in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Police found Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring, dead with stab wounds Saturday in Rockville. It was one of two stabbings for which Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, has been arrested.

Just before 10 p.m., police in Montgomery County and Rockville, as well as members of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, arrived on the 700 block of Hungerford Drive for the report of a stabbing.

A man who was stabbed gave a description of his assailant. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police found Standfield walking on the 900 block of Hungerford Drive and arrested him. Police also found “items of evidentiary value” on Standfield, a police news release said.

During the investigation, police found another man who had been stabbed inside a vehicle on the 800 block of Hungerford Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Standfield is facing charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Montgomery County police at 240-773-5070.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up