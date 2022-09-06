Police ID man killed in one of two Montgomery County stabbings

Police have identified the man killed in one of two separate stabbings in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Police found Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring, dead with stab wounds Saturday in Rockville. It was one of two stabbings for which Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, has been arrested.

Just before 10 p.m., police in Montgomery County and Rockville, as well as members of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, arrived on the 700 block of Hungerford Drive for the report of a stabbing.

A man who was stabbed gave a description of his assailant. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police found Standfield walking on the 900 block of Hungerford Drive and arrested him. Police also found “items of evidentiary value” on Standfield, a police news release said.

During the investigation, police found another man who had been stabbed inside a vehicle on the 800 block of Hungerford Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Standfield is facing charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Montgomery County police at 240-773-5070.