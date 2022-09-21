RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
E-scooter rules in Montgomery Co. establish age and parking requirements

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

September 21, 2022, 5:09 AM

Electric scooters are getting more and more popular, and new rules for riders are coming to Maryland’s Montgomery County to better promote safety.

“E-scooters are an important mode of transportation for many residents across our county. Unfortunately, e-scooters have led to numerous pedestrian-related injuries,” said Council President Gabe Albornoz, who co-sponsored the bill with Councilmember Sidney Katz.

Bill 36-21 will create safer streets and sidewalks for both pedestrians and e-scooter drivers,” Albornoz said.

The bill, which the Montgomery County Council passed unanimously Tuesday, sets the minimum age to ride an electric scooter at 14.

Riders under age 18 are required to wear a helmet when riding on a public street, right of way or bicycle path.

The bill also establishes a speed limit of 15 mph, along with new parking requirements.

Under the plan, e-scooters must be parked standing upright in a way that doesn’t block the access or free flow of pedestrians, or interfere with access points used by people with disabilities.

Electric scooters also can’t be parked on sidewalks that are 5 feet wide or narrower, or in driveways or bike lanes.

Representatives for County Executive Marc Elrich have testified in favor of the bill, which will take effect 91 days after the council’s approval.

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

