Montgomery Co. Fire rescue cat trapped behind house’s walls

Fire and rescue responders in Montgomery County, Maryland, rescued a cat trapped in a home’s first floor walls Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service received a call from Strauss Terrace in Calverton about the stuck cat. Firefighters said in a tweet that the cat fell from a third floor crawl space down to first floor, where it got trapped behind the walls.

Today at 0942hrs units from Burtonsville responded to Strauss Terr to assist a resident. Firefighters found a cat trapped in the 1st fl walls after falling from 3rd floor crawl space. Wall breached and cat rescued unharmed. @MCFRSNews @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/diN6Sso2tc — Lt. Francisco(Franco) Martinez (@mcfrsPIO19) September 10, 2022

The responders were able to free the cat, and they said it was unharmed by the fall. A photo posted to Twitter shows a firefighter sitting in front of a wall cutout while shining a flashlight on a feathered cat toy dangling in front of the hole.