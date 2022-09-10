September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. Fire rescue…

Montgomery Co. Fire rescue cat trapped behind house’s walls

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

September 10, 2022, 9:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fire and rescue responders in Montgomery County, Maryland, rescued a cat trapped in a home’s first floor walls Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service received a call from Strauss Terrace in Calverton about the stuck cat. Firefighters said in a tweet that the cat fell from a third floor crawl space down to first floor, where it got trapped behind the walls.

The responders were able to free the cat, and they said it was unharmed by the fall. A photo posted to Twitter shows a firefighter sitting in front of a wall cutout while shining a flashlight on a feathered cat toy dangling in front of the hole.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up