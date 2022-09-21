Accidental AC fire causes $800K in damage at Md. apt. complex

An accidental fire, likely caused by a faulty air conditioning condenser, resulted in $800,000 in damage at North Creek Place Apartments in Rockville, Tuesday afternoon, and displaced about two dozen people.
Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said the firefighters knocked down the bulk of the fire at the eight-unit building in the 2500 block of Baltimore Road, off of Norbeck Road, within 20 minutes.
