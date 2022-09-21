RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Accidental AC fire causes $800K in damage at Md. apt. complex

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

September 21, 2022, 9:22 AM

A fire destroyed and damaged several apartments at the North Creek Place Apartments, located 2500 block of Baltimore Road, off of Norbeck Road in Rockville on Tuesday.

The fire occurred in a three-story building at North Creek Place Apartments.

Even though firefighters extinguished the fire, it caused significant damage to the apartment building. The damage caused by the fire is estimated to be around $800,000.

At least one dog and two cats were taken to a local veterinarian for evaluation.

Sixteen adults, six kids and some pets were evacuated but there were no injuries to people.

An accidental fire, likely caused by a faulty air conditioning condenser, resulted in $800,000 in damage at North Creek Place Apartments in Rockville, Maryland, Tuesday afternoon, and displaced about two dozen people.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said the firefighters knocked down the bulk of the fire at the eight-unit building in the 2500 block of Baltimore Road, off of Norbeck Road, within 20 minutes.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire conditions. The fire started on the second floor and extended up to the third floor of the three-story building, Piringer said.

“It did cause some fairly significant damage,” Piringer said.

“It likely started in a shared air conditioning compressor. These units share some utilities on the backside of the building and some utility closets.”

The fire also extended into the actual apartments.

Three buildings connected to the one on fire were all evacuated, and folks were displaced for a short period of time.

According to Piringer, 16 adults, six kids and some pets were displaced because of fire, smoke and water damage to the building. There were no human injuries.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this story.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

