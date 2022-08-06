WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism | Red Cross asked to help find loved ones
With 34 ballots left to count, Elrich leads Montgomery Co. executive Democratic primary

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

August 6, 2022, 11:14 PM

With 34 ballots remaining, election officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, plan to return Sunday to count the remaining votes, which will be vital for the Democratic primary race for county executive.

Election workers were sent home Saturday night with incumbent Marc Elrich leading challenger David Blair by just 42 votes.

Elrich had 39.2%, with 55,469 votes. Blair had 39.17%, with 55,427 votes.

A total of 141,499 ballots have been counted.

Friday was the last day that Maryland’s boards of elections accepted mail-in ballots. Canvassers began counting provisional ballots on Saturday. State election officials said that they hope to have completed and certified Maryland’s primary election votes by Aug. 12.

Under state election law, the trailing candidate can request a recount within three days of the certification of the vote. When asked during his weekly county executive meeting Wednesday if he would ask for a recount if he lost by .25% of the vote, Elrich said he would.

The close race is a repeat of the last Democratic primary for county executive, where four years ago, Elrich edged out Blair by just 77 votes.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera and Kate Ryan contributed to this report. 

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

