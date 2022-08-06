With 34 ballots left to count, Elrich leads Montgomery Co. executive Democratic primary

With 34 ballots remaining, election officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, plan to return Sunday to count the remaining votes, which will be vital in the Democratic primary race for county executive.

Election workers were sent home Saturday night with incumbent Marc Elrich leading challenger David Blair by just 42 votes.

Elrich had 39.2%, with 55,469 votes. Blair had 39.17%, with 55,427 votes.

A total of 141,499 ballots have been counted.

Friday was the last day that Maryland’s boards of elections accepted mail-in ballots. Canvassers began counting provisional ballots on Saturday. State election officials said that they hope to have completed and certified Maryland’s primary election votes by Aug. 12.

Under state election law, the trailing candidate can request a recount within three days of the certification of the vote. When asked during his weekly county executive meeting Wednesday if he would ask for a recount if he lost by .25% of the vote, Elrich said he would.

The close race is a repeat of the last Democratic primary for county executive, where four years ago, Elrich edged out Blair by just 77 votes.

