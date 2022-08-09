WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian disinformation spreading | US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Accusations over nuclear plant attacks
Police respond to 3 additional racist graffiti incidents in Montgomery Co.

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 9, 2022, 6:53 AM

Montgomery County police have responded to three additional racist graffiti incidents, this time in Kensington, Maryland.

Police previously reported that racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was found on Sunday on the Bethesda Trolley Trail near Rossmore Drive and the bridge over Interstate 270.

Officers now say they also located anti-Semitic writing on the footbridge off of Fleming Local Park in the 9900 block of Fleming Avenue and on the footbridge across from Bradley Boulevard and Arlington Road in Kensington.

On Sunday at about 9:15 a.m., police responded to St. Paul Park in the 10500 block of St. Paul St. in Kensington for the report of an anti-Semitic poster.

Initially, police only said that vandalism was found on the Bethesda Trolley Trail around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the incidents. Montgomery County police and the Maryland-National Capital Park Police are investigating the vandalism.

In October, Montgomery County police responded to a rash of racist graffiti including the words “White Pride,” that were painted at five locations in Bethesda, Maryland.

