Md. restaurant owner cooks meals for those affected by Kentucky floods

Dave Calkins, the owner of Brew Belly in Olney, Maryland, was moved after seeing the damage caused by the recent flooding in Kentucky. So, he decided to volunteer his most valuable asset: his time.

Dave Calkins, the owner of Brew Belly in Olney, Maryland, drove eight hours to cook meals for those effected by the floods in Kentucky. On the first day, volunteers made a couple of thousand pounds of meatballs with penne pasta out of a food truck. While it wasn't easy work, Calkins said he would volunteer to help again. Calkins was joined by hundreds of volunteers, including the World Center Kitchen, to help feed people affected by the flooding.

“Just seeing the destruction, I just wanted to reach out and help,” Calkins said.

He made the 8-hour drive to Kentucky, unsure of how he’d help or what he would see but found himself cooking up meals for thousands of people alongside other volunteers from across the country.

“First day, we did a couple of thousand pounds of meatballs with penne pasta, and all of this was done out of a food truck,” said Calkins. “We got it done. Everybody chipped in.”

It wasn’t easy work, but Calkins said he would do it again.

“I volunteered because I love my country,” he said.

Calkins hopes to serve as an example for his new grandson while encouraging others to give back in any way possible.

“It always does make us feel better when we do give back,” he said.