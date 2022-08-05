Md. restaurant owner cooks meals for those affected by Kentucky floods

Dave Calkins, the owner of Brew Belly in Olney, Maryland, was moved after seeing the damage caused by the recent flooding in Kentucky. So, he decided to volunteer his most valuable asset: his time.
Dave Calkins, the owner of Brew Belly in Olney, Maryland, was moved after seeing the damage caused by the recent flooding in Kentucky. So, he decided to volunteer his most valuable asset: his time.
“Just seeing the destruction, I just wanted to reach out and help,” Calkins said.
He made the 8-hour drive to Kentucky, unsure of how he’d help or what he would see but found himself cooking up meals for thousands of people alongside other volunteers from across the country.
“First day, we did a couple of thousand pounds of meatballs with penne pasta, and all of this was done out of a food truck,” said Calkins. “We got it done. Everybody chipped in.”
It wasn’t easy work, but Calkins said he would do it again.
“I volunteered because I love my country,” he said.
Calkins hopes to serve as an example for his new grandson while encouraging others to give back in any way possible.
“It always does make us feel better when we do give back,” he said.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.