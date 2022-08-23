BACK TO SCHOOL: DC students need routine vaccines | Md. universities COVID, monkeypox plan | Many Va. schools returning | SRO debate in Alexandria | Panic buttons used post-Uvalde
County executive candidates add to vote totals as Montgomery recount continues

Danielle E. Gaines, Maryland Matters

August 23, 2022, 6:51 AM

As the recount in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive nears an end, businessman David Blair has closed the gap on incumbent Marc Elrich’s lead by 3 votes.

Montgomery County elections workers gathered Monday for a fourth straight day at the Germantown Community Center, working their way through every ballot cast in the county during the July 19 primary. Around 6 p.m., a dwindling number of remaining workers were dismissed to a rowdy round of applause, and the work to tabulate results shifted to the board’s office.

After 11 p.m. Monday night, the county elections board released preliminary results in the full recount:

  • Blair gained one vote during the early voting period.
  • Both Blair and Elrich gained four votes from the prior Election Day totals.
  • Neither candidate gained additional votes from provisional ballots.
  • Blair gained five additional votes from mail ballots, while Elrich added three.
  • In total, Blair has added 10 votes and Elrich has added seven, according to the board.

Internal auditing of the mail-in ballots will continue on Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections is expected to meet Wednesday to certify the recount results.

