Changes coming to Montgomery County Ride On bus routes in September

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

August 30, 2022, 7:55 PM

A total of 24 bus routes in Montgomery County, Maryland’s, Ride On bus service will see changes in September.

According to a release from the county’s Department of Transportation, the schedule changes starting Sept. 11 has to do with a “shift in resources.”

Montgomery County Department of Transportation Director Chris Conklin said the changes are designed to provide more reliable service. There are more than 80 routes in the transit system.

The changes are:

  • Adjustments to the routes on the 27, 45 and 90 buses.
  • Time changes to 21 routes.
  • 13 routes will have time changes, but no change in frequency of buses.
  • 11 routes have decreased frequency, seven routes will have increased frequency.
  • Two routes, 63 and 83, will have changes to frequency.
  • Three routes, 4, 59 and 79 will see changes to their hours of operation.

For a complete rundown of which routes are affected and how, visit the MCDOT website.

Masks are not required on Ride On buses but are encouraged. Masks are available on buses for anyone who needs one.

Fares are being collected on all Montgomery County buses. The one-way fare is now $1 per ride, monthly passes are available for $22.50.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

