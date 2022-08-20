WAR IN UKRAINE: US buying Ukraine grain for hungry regions | US gives Ukraine military aid, drones | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens
Biden to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 2:29 PM

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the event at Richard Montgomery High School on Thursday will include speeches from Biden and “other special guests.”

The newspaper says that’s according to an event notice from the Maryland Democratic Party. The official list of speakers is not yet finalized.

The White House indicated last week Biden and first lady Jill Biden would attend a Democratic National Committee event in Montgomery County in the suburbs of the nation’s capital.

