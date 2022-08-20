Biden to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville

President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the event at Richard Montgomery High School on Thursday will include speeches from Biden and “other special guests.”

The newspaper says that’s according to an event notice from the Maryland Democratic Party. The official list of speakers is not yet finalized.

The White House indicated last week Biden and first lady Jill Biden would attend a Democratic National Committee event in Montgomery County in the suburbs of the nation’s capital.

