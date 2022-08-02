WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
2 teens charged in Rockville murder 8 months ago

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

August 18, 2022, 8:07 AM

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in a Rockville, Maryland, shooting that occurred eight months ago.

The Montgomery County police charged 16-year-old, Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores of D.C. as adult in the killing of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata, 22, of Rockville.

Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez, 18, of D.C., is charged in the same murder, police said in a news release.

The police said Salgado-Mata and two other adults were shot round 3 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 13000 block of Ashby Road. The other two victims survived the shooting.

The police arrested De-La-O-Rodriguez on Tuesday. Bonilla-Flores was already in custody for a previous incident, police said.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

