2 teens charged in Rockville murder 8 months ago

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in a Rockville, Maryland, shooting that occurred eight months ago.

The Montgomery County police charged 16-year-old, Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores of D.C. as adult in the killing of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata, 22, of Rockville.

Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez, 18, of D.C., is charged in the same murder, police said in a news release.

The police said Salgado-Mata and two other adults were shot round 3 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 13000 block of Ashby Road. The other two victims survived the shooting.

The police arrested De-La-O-Rodriguez on Tuesday. Bonilla-Flores was already in custody for a previous incident, police said.