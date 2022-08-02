RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Ukraine’s versatile military | Russia faces issues with Iran-made drones | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant
2 juveniles charged in vandalism incidents at Bethesda middle school

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

August 30, 2022, 2:48 PM

Montgomery County police said Tuesday they have arrested and charged two juveniles in connection with a series of vandalism incidents over the summer at Pyle Middle School, in Bethesda.

According to a news release from police, the charges stem from three separate incidents.

The first was on June 25, when county officers responded to reports of vandalism at the school on Wilson Lane.

According to police, an officer on the scene spoke to school security, who said they saw two boys painting graffiti on the back of the school building, then leaving the area on bicycle.

The next alleged incident at Pyle happened on July 20. Principal Christopher B. Nardi told police that the same two had been seen spray painting obscenities on the school walls, basketball court and track.

On Aug. 21, police were called to the school again, where they found a wall near the baseball field vandalized with spray paint.

During the police investigation, two juvenile males were identified, then charged on Aug. 24 and 26 with three counts of malicious destruction of property.

The police said that because the suspects are minors, their identities will not be released.

They released to the custody of their parents; their cases will be handled by the Montgomery County Department of Juvenile Services. The school system may also discipline them.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

