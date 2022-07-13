RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin critic charged | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Russia fines Apple to limit anti-war info | Putin to visit Iran amid US warning | LeBron criticizes US efforts to bring Griner home
Teen girl charged in school shooting threat at Takoma Park Middle School

Dana Sukontarak | dana.sukontarak@wtop.com

July 13, 2022, 12:07 PM

A 13-year-old girl from Takoma Park, Maryland, has been charged in connection with a threatening voicemail directed at Takoma Park Middle School.

The girl left the voicemail, which referenced a school shooting,  just after 10 a.m. on July 6, according to Chief Antonio DeVaul of the Takoma Park Police Department.

Summer school was in session at the time, and police said the school was placed on lockdown in response to the threat. Officers searched and cleared the premises before lifting the lockdown, allowing summer school to resume.

Police said investigators worked with the state’s attorney’s office and the girl was charged with threats of mass violence and telephone misuse “based on the serious nature of the threat.” She is currently in the custody of her parents.

