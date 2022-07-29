Takoma Park police offering $10K reward in auto mechanic’s death

There's new information in the killing of a mobile mechanic in Takoma Park, Maryland, and a reward up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading police to the suspect.

Last weekend, police asked local business owners or residents to share any footage they had that might be related to the death of Nurhusen Hamid. He was killed while working at an auto shop in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, just over the D.C. line, on the morning of July 16.

On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect and the white SUV he used to flee the scene of the crime.

The suspect shot Hamid in the parking lot of his workplace, Advanced Auto Parts. Police said their investigation revealed that the suspect walked away onto Eastern Avenue, and then got into a white SUV which drove away on New Hampshire Avenue into D.C.

Hamid later died at a hospital.

It’s unclear whether the updated information about where the suspect went after the murder came from reviewing submitted security footage.

Tipsters who provide police with information leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward up to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100. Police say callers can remain anonymous.