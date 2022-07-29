WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Takoma Park police offering…

Takoma Park police offering $10K reward in auto mechanic’s death

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

July 29, 2022, 12:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

There’s new information in the killing of a mobile mechanic in Takoma Park, Maryland, and a reward up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading police to the suspect.

A photo of the vehicle that police say the suspect used to flee the scene of the crime.

Last weekend, police asked local business owners or residents to share any footage they had that might be related to the death of Nurhusen Hamid. He was killed while working at an auto shop in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, just over the D.C. line, on the morning of July 16.

On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect and the white SUV he used to flee the scene of the crime.

Takoma Park police say this photo shows the suspect in the murder of an auto mechanic who was shot and killed on July 16.

The suspect shot Hamid in the parking lot of his workplace, Advanced Auto Parts. Police said their investigation revealed that the suspect walked away onto Eastern Avenue, and then got into a white SUV which drove away on New Hampshire Avenue into D.C.

Hamid later died at a hospital.

It’s unclear whether the updated information about where the suspect went after the murder came from reviewing submitted security footage.

Tipsters who provide police with information leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward up to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100. Police say callers can remain anonymous.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS gets $80B to 'rebuild' its capacity under Senate reconciliation deal

USPS looks to shed 50K employees through attrition over 10-year ‘break-even’ plan

New sexual assault policies across the military

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up