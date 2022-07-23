WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Police looking for murder suspect after mobile mechanic killed in Takoma Park

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 23, 2022, 1:36 PM

Police in Takoma Park, Maryland, are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a shooting where a mobile auto mechanic was killed last weekend.

Nurhusen Hamid, 27, was “shot at several times” shortly after 11 a.m. on July 16, the Takoma Park Police Department said.

Hamid was working as a mobile mechanic in the Advanced Auto Story parking lot at 6300 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park, when police say an unknown suspect approached him and started shooting.

Hamid was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The vehicle  the suspect was driving is described as a white SUV that was “double-parked” on Eastern Avenue near New Hampshire Avenue.

Takoma Park Police identified Muhammed Hamid as the victim of a shooting on July 16. They say he was driving a white SUV. (Courtesy Takoma Park Police)

Police are asking residents or business owners in the area to check their security cameras and contact the detective on the case with any footage that could be related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100. Police say callers can remain anonymous.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

