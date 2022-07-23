Police looking for murder suspect after mobile mechanic killed in Takoma Park

Takoma Park Police are asking residents or business owners in the area to check their security cameras and contact the detective on the case with any footage that could be related to a mobile auto mechanic's murder.

Police in Takoma Park, Maryland, are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a shooting where a mobile auto mechanic was killed last weekend.

Nurhusen Hamid, 27, was “shot at several times” shortly after 11 a.m. on July 16, the Takoma Park Police Department said.

Hamid was working as a mobile mechanic in the Advanced Auto Story parking lot at 6300 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park, when police say an unknown suspect approached him and started shooting.

Hamid was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The vehicle the suspect was driving is described as a white SUV that was “double-parked” on Eastern Avenue near New Hampshire Avenue.

Police are asking residents or business owners in the area to check their security cameras and contact the detective on the case with any footage that could be related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100. Police say callers can remain anonymous.