Sign of the times? Nope — time’s up for illegally posted signs in Montgomery Co.

The Department of Permitting Services in Montgomery County, Maryland, will start Aug. 4 on what it calls a “sign sweep” to remove illegally placed signs from county rights of way.

That sweep will include, but isn’t restricted to, campaign signs that were placed in medians and along county roads before the Maryland primary July 19.

DPS crews will be fanning out in teams to collect the signs, which will be taken to the county’s transfer station for recycling and disposal.

In a release issued Friday, DPS said complaints about illegal signs can be submitted online anonymously. Complaints should include the address of the property and description of the issue.

Since the county department has no authority over state roads, complaints about illegal signs posted along state roadways should go to the Maryland State Highway Administration site’s online complaint form.

In D.C., any sign related to a specific event or date must be removed no later than 30 days after the event to which it’s related. Otherwise, any sign posted must be removed after 180 days, according to the D.C. Board of Elections website.