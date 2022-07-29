WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Sign of the times?…

Sign of the times? Nope — time’s up for illegally posted signs in Montgomery Co.

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

July 29, 2022, 7:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Department of Permitting Services in Montgomery County, Maryland, will start Aug. 4 on what it calls a “sign sweep” to remove illegally placed signs from county rights of way.

That sweep will include, but isn’t restricted to, campaign signs that were placed in medians and along county roads before the Maryland primary July 19.

DPS crews will be fanning out in teams to collect the signs, which will be taken to the county’s transfer station for recycling and disposal.

In a release issued Friday, DPS said complaints about illegal signs can be submitted online anonymously. Complaints should include the address of the property and description of the issue.

Since the county department has no authority over state roads, complaints about illegal signs posted along state roadways should go to the Maryland State Highway Administration site’s online complaint form.

In D.C., any sign related to a specific event or date must be removed no later than 30 days after the event to which it’s related. Otherwise, any sign posted must be removed after 180 days, according to the D.C. Board of Elections website.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

Can AI help Congress legislate more efficiently?

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up