WAR IN UKRAINE: US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port | Ukrainian court lowers Russian soldier's sentence
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Rockville police say group…

Rockville police say group of boys killed ‘beloved’ neighborhood goose; $1K reward offered

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

July 30, 2022, 7:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Neighbors are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction after police say a group of boys killed a Canada goose in Rockville, Maryland, on Sunday night.

Rockville police said they found the dead bird on the bank of Lake New Mark around 8 p.m. The lake is a part of the private community New Mark Commons.

The boys could face federal charges for the killing, which is in violation of the Migratory Bird Conservation Act.

Three boys between the ages of 12 to 15 were seen nearby where the geese were heard squawking in “distress,” police said in a news release. Three of the geese swam away and the boys ran away as well.

Police said the fourth goose, one of the parents, was found dead shortly after the boys left.

Authorities described one of the boys as Black with a slender build, wearing a bright yellow shirt or jacket, possibly a hoodie.

Another one of the boys was described as Black or having a dark complexion.

The geese lived in the neighborhood for years and police described the goose-family as “beloved.”

Police are asking anyone with video of the boys in the area or leaving the lake to call them at
240-314-8933.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

Can AI help Congress legislate more efficiently?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up