RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police: motorcyclist killed after…

Police: motorcyclist killed after crashing into Montgomery Co. cop car

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 15, 2022, 2:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County Police said an on-duty officer and a motorcycle driver collided on the Intercounty Connector (ICC) Thursday evening. The motorcycle rider has died.

Police said it happened at 7:28 p.m. while driving westbound on the ICC.

At the time, the on-duty officer said he was being followed “by a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed.”

The collision ejected the driver from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montgomery County Police said the officer was taken to the hospital with injuries and that an investigation shut down both directions of the ICC between Georgia Avenue and Shady Grove Road.


WTOP has reached out to the department for details on the crash. More information is expected Friday.

This is a developing story.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Cyber Safety Review Board’s first report gives CISA thumbs up for Log4j response

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

White House wants agencies to increase, improve collection of LGBTQ data

USPS, postal union defends check-cashing pilot despite lack of customers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up