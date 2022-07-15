Police: motorcyclist killed after crashing into Montgomery Co. cop car

Montgomery County Police said an on-duty officer and a motorcycle driver collided on the Intercounty Connector (ICC) Thursday evening. The motorcycle rider has died.

Police said it happened at 7:28 p.m. while driving westbound on the ICC.

At the time, the on-duty officer said he was being followed “by a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed.”

The collision ejected the driver from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montgomery County Police said the officer was taken to the hospital with injuries and that an investigation shut down both directions of the ICC between Georgia Avenue and Shady Grove Road.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – ICC/MD 200 is closed between Shady Grove Rd. and Georgia Ave. due to a traffic collision. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route. Expect significant delays. #mcpnews pic.twitter.com/qylAK1tKCN — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) July 15, 2022



WTOP has reached out to the department for details on the crash. More information is expected Friday.

This is a developing story.