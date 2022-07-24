WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia says strike on port hit military targets | Americans dead in Donbas | Military couples rush to the altar | Azovstal defenders memorialized
Police: Metro bus, two vehicles involved in fatal crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 24, 2022, 11:47 PM

Montgomery County Police said a man died after a Metro bus, van and car collided in White Oak, Maryland.

Officers tell WTOP that the crash happened after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the crash and, as a result of the collision, the driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police have yet to confirm the identity of the now deceased male driver.

First responders said the driver of the car had some minor injuries and they were transported to the hospital. The Metro bus driver and passengers on the bus were not injured in the crash.

Police said this investigation is ongoing and more information will be released soon. The approximate location of the crash is included below.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

