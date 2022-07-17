RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Zelenskyy fires security chief, prosecutor | 4-year-old killed in Russian strike | A day in Ukraine's Donetsk | Kids live and play near front line
Victim identified in Takoma Park shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 17, 2022, 8:50 PM

Police said 27-year-old Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid died Sunday morning. (Courtesy Takoma Park Police Department via Twitter)

Takoma Park Police have shared the name of a mechanic killed in a Saturday morning shooting.

Officers said 27-year-old Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid of Silver Spring, Maryland, was shot just after 11 a.m. on July 16.

Hamid was discovered in the parking lot of the Advance Auto Parts store in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue with a gunshot wound.

The mobile mechanic was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240.753.2734 or email Detective Charles Earle at charlese@takomaparkmd.gov. Anonymous tips can be given by texting 847411 with “TPPDTIP” before your message.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

