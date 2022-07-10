RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 15 killed in Russian strike | 'True hell' in Ukraine's east | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
‘I know they’re scared’ — Man shot in Silver Spring shopping center parking lot

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 10, 2022, 11:41 PM

Montgomery County Police said a man was sent to the hospital after being shot at the Briggs Chaney Marketplace parking lot in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Officials said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive near Briggs Chaney Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body and several vehicles and businesses apparently damaged by bullets.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

One witness identified as Zack told our news partners at NBC Washington that he was at a nearby barber shop when he heard gunshots.

“I just heard like 40 shots, just continuous shots, and people were scattering around,” Zack said. “I couldn’t believe it. Everybody was startled.”

Another man told our partners that he had rushed into the shopping center.

“For somebody to just open fire in this parking lot — it’s wrong,” he said. “My friends work in that barbershop. I grew up with these guys. These guys are my friends, they keep me looking good, and I know they’re scared. I know they’re worried.”

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting. A map of the approximate location is included below.


WTOP’s Bryan Albin contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com.

