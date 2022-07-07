RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
70-year-old Rockville man arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor 38 years ago

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

July 7, 2022, 4:21 AM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have arrested and charged a 70-year-old man, alleging he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old boy he babysat 38 years prior.

According to a news release, the incidents happened multiple times from 1981-1983 on Vandalia Drive in Rockville and Homecrest Road in Silver Spring.

In December of 2021, detectives began investigating the sexual abuse of a man “molested” by David Wayne Brown of Rockville. Police said Brown was 29 years old when he babysat the man, who was 11 years old.

Brown was charged with a second and third-degree sex offense and released on bond.

Montgomery County Police believe there may be additional victims of sexual abuse by Brown. You can see a photo of Brown on the police department’s website.

Anyone who believes themselves to be a victim of Brown can contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 866-411-8477.

