3 teens charged with Rockville carjacking

Dana Sukontarak | dana.sukontarak@wtop.com

July 8, 2022, 4:34 PM

Three teenage runaways from a special education school have been arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking in Rockville, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said in a statement that a man was sitting in his parked SUV on Physicians Lane Thursday, July 7, at about 1:30 p.m. when someone approached and implied that they had a weapon.

The man got out of the vehicle, and three teenagers piled in and drove away, the police said.

At about the same time, the police said, they were notified that three teenagers — two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old — had left without authorization from the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents, a school and residential treatment facility for children and adolescents about a mile away.

Police said they found the three, along with the missing vehicle, about 30 miles away on Southview Drive in Oxon Hill at about 8 p.m.

All three were arrested and charged with carjacking. They were returned to the custody of the Montgomery County Department of Juvenile Services.

