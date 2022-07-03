WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
3 construction workers rescued from collapsed dirt trench in Montgomery County

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

July 21, 2022, 5:10 PM

On a scorching Thursday afternoon, three people working at a construction site in Montgomery County, Maryland, found themselves trapped inside a dirt trench.

Montgomery County rescue personnel extricating a construction worker who was trapped in a dirt trench Thursday.afternoon. (Courtesy Pete Piringer via Twitter)

Around 2 p.m., there was a partial or dirt collapse at a construction site on the 9600 block of Veirs Drive near Lakewood County Club in Rockville. As it collapsed, three workers at the site fell into the trench, which was estimated to be 6 feet deep, 3 feet wide and about 10 feet long, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer, who was at the scene.

While the first two people were rescued fairly quickly, one worker found himself buried up to the waist, before rescue crews got him out around 3 p.m.

Piringer shared real time video of the rescue on his Twitter feed.

As the rescue of the third person was taking place, a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter landed at the nearby Lakewood Country Club. After being “extricated” from the trench, the victim, who was conscious and breathing, was flown to the hospital for treatment of traumatic injury and heat exposure, according to Piringer.

The condition of the rescued workers is unknown.

A heat advisory was put into effect for most of the D.C. Metro area Thursday morning.

Below is the area where the people were stuck.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

