3 construction workers rescued from collapsed dirt trench in Montgomery County

On a scorching Thursday afternoon, three people working at a construction site in Montgomery County, Maryland, found themselves trapped inside a dirt trench.

On a scorching Thursday afternoon, three people working at a construction site in Montgomery County, Maryland, found themselves trapped inside a dirt trench.

Around 2 p.m., there was a partial or dirt collapse at a construction site on the 9600 block of Veirs Drive near Lakewood County Club in Rockville. As it collapsed, three workers at the site fell into the trench, which was estimated to be 6 feet deep, 3 feet wide and about 10 feet long, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer, who was at the scene.

While the first two people were rescued fairly quickly, one worker found himself buried up to the waist, before rescue crews got him out around 3 p.m.

Piringer shared real time video of the rescue on his Twitter feed.

As the rescue of the third person was taking place, a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter landed at the nearby Lakewood Country Club. After being “extricated” from the trench, the victim, who was conscious and breathing, was flown to the hospital for treatment of traumatic injury and heat exposure, according to Piringer.

Update – Rockville, MD trench rescue one adult male extricated after being partially buried (up to waist) in a trench, @MCFRS_EMIHS transferred patient to helicopter @MDSP Medevac Trooper 2 at nearby Lakewood Country Club pic.twitter.com/JOISlxfR9c — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 21, 2022

The condition of the rescued workers is unknown.

A heat advisory was put into effect for most of the D.C. Metro area Thursday morning.

Below is the area where the people were stuck.